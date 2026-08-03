New recovery center opens for neighbors affected by tornado

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Fox Cities neighbors impacted by last week’s tornado now have a new place to turn for recovery help and support services.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center opened Monday at the Mary Beth Nienhaus Activity Center on East College Avenue in Appleton. The temporary hub brings together local government agencies, nonprofits, volunteer groups, and community partners all under one roof.

The center is designed to help storm victims connect with immediate assistance, recovery planning, and referrals to additional services.

People who stopped by Monday said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“I think the outpouring of all the people in the community has just been fantastic, and they are showing the love of all the people who are having difficulties,” volunteer Mary Beth Nienhaus said. “So, God bless everyone!”

The resource center is open to all Fox Cities residents affected by the storm.

Officials say there’s still time for people to visit if they missed Monday’s opening day. The center will reopen Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center is located at: Mary Beth Nienhaus Activity Center 3000 E. College Ave., Suite B Appleton, Wisconsin

For a list of additional recovery resources, click here.