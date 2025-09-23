Former Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief charged with sexual assault in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — John Albright, the former Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief who was convicted in Sheboygan County for sexually assaulting a child, has been charged in Manitowoc County for crimes of a similar nature.

Albright was charged on Friday in Manitowoc County with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and another count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

In Sheboygan County, Albright was recently sentenced to spend 13 years in prison for charges stemming from sexual contact with a young teen in 2008 or 2009 after a party at his house.

According to a criminal complaint, the charges in Manitowoc County stem from allegations from two separate victims. One victim alleges Albright sexually assaulted them between 1994 and 1995 at a house party in the Village of Cleveland, while another victim alleges Albright sexually assaulted them in 1997, also in the Village of Cleveland, while Albright was their youth baseball coach.

Albright had served in the volunteer fire service for almost 20 years and was also involved in refereeing youth sports and working with nonprofits before his arrest in September 2024.

Albright is scheduled to appear in the Manitowoc County courthouse for an initial appearance on Oct. 6.