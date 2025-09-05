Former Sheboygan Falls assistant fire chief sentenced to 13 years for child sexual assault

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Former Sheboygan Falls Assistant Fire Chief John Albright was sentenced to 13 years in prison Thursday for second-degree sexual assault of a child, bringing closure to a case that has shaken the community for nearly a year.

Judge Rebecca Persick handed down the sentence after Albright pleaded no contest in June to charges stemming from sexual contact with a young teen in 2008 or 2009 after a party at his house.

Albright had served in the volunteer fire service for almost 20 years and was also involved in refereeing youth sports and working with nonprofits before his arrest in September 2024.

The victim delivered a powerful impact statement during Thursday's sentencing hearing, describing the lasting trauma from the assault.

"The trauma you caused, John, continues to echo through every part of my life. My relationships, my mental health, and the sense of safety and ability to see myself as a whole," the victim said.

Judge Persick addressed the victim directly during the proceedings, emphasizing that the assault does not define them.

"Although what happened to you is something that is shattering, you're not defined by what someone else did to you. What happened has nothing to do with who you are at your core. His goal was sexual gratification from anyone he could manipulate. You were just a child who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but that doesn't mean that has anything to do with who you are," Persick said.

Albright apologized to the victim before receiving his sentence.

"I am sorry I have caused the pain that I have, and I hope whatever Judge Persick hands down to me as my punishment will give you closure you need so you can begin to heal," Albright said.

In addition to the 13-year prison term, Albright will serve 10 years of supervision following his release. He was taken directly from the courtroom into custody to begin serving his sentence after being out on bond for several months.

