Former Omro alderman charged in federal court for distributing child porn released from custody

OMRO (NBC 26) — A former Omro alderman facing federal charges for distributing child pornography has been released from custody.

According to court records, Jason Reeves was released on his own recognizance, meaning he did not need to post bail to get out, but must follow strict guidelines, including:

Not breaking any laws

Appearing in court as required

Cooperating in the collection of a DNA sample if it's approved by federal authorities

Being on home detention with location monitoring technology

Court records show Reeves can only leave his home for work, education, church, medical needs, attorney visits, court appearances, court-ordered obligations, or other activities approved by the court.

A federal complaint says a search warrant was executed at Reeves' home last Thursday, May 1. Officials informed Reeves the warrant was for child pornography and asked him if he knew anything about that, to which he responded "probably".

According to the city of Omro's website, Reeves' seat on the city council is now vacant.