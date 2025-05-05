Omro alderman charged in federal court for distributing child pornography

OMRO (NBC 26) — Jason A. Reeves, an alderman for the City of Omro in Winnebago County, has been charged in federal court for distributing child pornography, court records show.

According to federal court records, a tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigations, reporting a file suspected to be child abuse material on a social platform.

The file was uploaded by an IP address traced back to Jason Reeves, records say.

The federal complaint says a search warrant was executed at Reeve's home last Thursday, May 1. Officials informed Reeves the warrant was for child pornography and asked him if he knew anything about that, to which he responded "probably".

Officials serving the search warrant found a computer in the home that contained a folder in its desktop titled "TOR", and an application shortcut for the "TOR" browser, which stands for "The Onion Router" and is a common dark web access point for child pornography and other types of contraband, according to the complaint.

Multiple devices, including this computer and other laptops at the home, were taken for evidence.

Reeves had an initial appearance hearing on Friday, and a detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7.