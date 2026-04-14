Former Oconto Falls teacher accused of sexual assault pleads not guilty

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — A former Oconto Falls teacher pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges that include sexual misconduct and exposing genitals.

Gayle Gander, 60, a former English Language Arts teacher and drama director at Oconto Falls High School, was charged with multiple felony counts earlier this year.

Gander is one of the teachers named in a federal lawsuit against the Oconto Falls School District.

The charges include multiple counts of sexual misconduct by school staff, exposing genitals to a child, and child enticement, totaling 11 counts.

He remains held on a $75,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators say Gander used his position at the school to isolate students in locked and restricted areas of the building, where he allegedly gave them massages and touched them inappropriately.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 18.