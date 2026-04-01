Judge allows new allegations in Oconto Falls School District lawsuit

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — A federal judge approved a second amended complaint in the Oconto Falls school sex abuse case, permitting new allegations and witnesses.

The ruling, issued Tuesday, came one day after attorneys sought permission to update their filing following testimony that they say reveals a “disturbing pattern of sexual abuse” spanning more than two decades. School district attorneys opposed the motion.

In granting the request, the court said early objections to amended complaints “are best raised in a motion to dismiss.”

“Since launching this case, our sexual abuse hotline has been flooded with calls from additional witnesses and potential victims,” attorney Cass Casper said. “We are discovering that the alleged pattern of abuse is far more widespread than initially understood.”

One new witness, Brie Carriveau — the parent of a former seventh-grade student at Oconto Middle School in 2022/23 — provided a signed declaration detailing alleged misconduct. Carriveau, who moderates the “Parents of Oconto Falls Schools” Facebook group, cited locker room intrusions, inappropriate contact during gym class, staring, dress requirements targeting female students, threats to enter girls’ locker rooms, and an alleged thigh-touching incident.

The complaint also references a letter from the district condemning those who report misconduct.

Other new declarations came from four former students, alleging sexual abuse during a school-sponsored trip, inappropriate relationships with a coaches and abuse by teachers.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the firm’s hotline at 414-368-0083.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.