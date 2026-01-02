Former Green Bay Packers player James Michael Flanigan, Jr. dies unexpectedly

IRON RIVER, MI (NBC 26) — A former Green Bay Packers player has died unexpectedly, according to his obituary.

James Michael Flanigan, Jr., 80, of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and Tavernier, Florida, passed away the day after Christmas in Iron River, Michigan.

Born on April 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Flanigan was the son of the late James M. and Helen (Bartins) Flanigan, Sr. He graduated from West Mifflin High School in 1963 before earning his degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1967.

On June 1, 1968, Flanigan married Susan Moudy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The couple recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Flanigan’s football career began when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, where he played for three and a half years before joining the New Orleans Saints. After retiring from professional football, he became a business owner in Door County, operating Whispering Sands Resort in Sturgeon Bay alongside his family, as well as running Flanigan Distributing Inc. for nearly 50 years.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.