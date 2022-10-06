Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A man accused in a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern in August made his initial appearance in court Thursday.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones has been charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide. A statement from the D.A. said the court set bond at $1 million.

A status conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. October 12 to address the defendant’s right to counsel and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 14.

In the early morning hours of August 6, Fond du Lac Police said officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Department for a person being treated for several knife wounds.

According to the victim, police said an unknown individual confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern. During the confrontation, police said the victim was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. The victim had multiple injuries and was treated by SSM staff.

Police said the victim was a 40-year-old man.

On August 8, Fond du Lac Police said investigators developed a person of interest and took a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man into custody on an unrelated probation violation and he has remained behind bars since.