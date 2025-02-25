GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This week is Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Flooding is one of the most frequently occurring natural disasters in Wisconsin and is one of the top causes of weather-related fatalities across the U.S.

While we don't have any high-risk events in the forecast, this is a great time to get a plan in place. Most of Wisconsin's flood-related fatalities occur when people enter flooded areas. You have probably heard the saying "Turn Around Don't Drown" which is the best safety tip. Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Twelve inches of fast-moving water can sweep away a car!

There are a few different advisories that the National Weather Service issues regarding flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is in progress or highly likely. Flash Flood Warnings are urgent messages the most serious warning to describe flooding conditions. A flash flood is dangerous flooding can develop very rapidly, with a serious threat to life and/or property.

A Flood Warning is issued to inform the public of flooding that poses a serious threat to life and/or property. A Flood Warning may be issued hours to days in advance of the onset of flooding based on forecast conditions. Floods occurring along a river usually contain river stage forecasts.

A Flood Advisory is issued when the forecast shows flooding is possible or likely. The National Weather Service and local meteorologists want you to be aware and have a plan in place. Advisories are issued for conditions that could cause a significant inconvenience.

