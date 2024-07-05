Flash Flood Warnings issued for parts of Calumet, Manitowoc, and Brown counties

(NBC 26) — The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued Flash Flood Warnings for northeastern Calumet County, northwestern Manitowoc County, and southern Brown County.

The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The Weather Service says Doppler Radar indicated heavy rains across the area producing between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain in the warning area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the area.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Flash flooding is expected in Brillion, Denmark, Wrightstown, Morrison, Holland, Reedsville, Hilbert, Maple Grove, Hickory Grove, Maribelm Potter, Wayside, Askeaton, Greenleaf, Lark, Shirley, Forest Junction, Manchalville, Dundas, and St. John.

They want to remind drivers to use caution and "Turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.

