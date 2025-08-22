Five more measles cases confirmed in Oconto County, bringing total to 14, DHS says

OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Oconto County Public Health say there are five more cases of measles in Oconto County, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 14.

According to the DHS, the cases are linked to the nine cases confirmed in the county earlier this month. Health officials say the additional cases indicate measles is spreading locally.

Wisconsin residents are being urged to check their vaccination status for the disease.

"DHS is working in coordination with Oconto County Public Health and surrounding local public health departments to identify and directly notify people with known exposures," the DHS said in a news release.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children, and can sometimes be deadly, according to the DHS. Complications can include pneumonia, brain damage and deafness.

You can prevent contracting the virus by getting the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Health experts say two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97 percent effective at preventing the disease.

Anyone who has symptoms of measles is urged to stay home and call their doctor's office before visiting.