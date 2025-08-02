First cases of measles in Wisconsin this year are in Oconto County, DHS says

MADISON (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there are nine cases of measles in Oconto County, the first cases of the highly-contagious virus in the state this year.

According to the DHS, one case was confirmed through testing at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. The other eight confirmed cases were from exposure and symptoms.

"All of the cases were exposed to a common source during out-of-state travel," the DHS said in a news release. "At this time no public points of exposure have been identified and the risk to the community remains low."

The DHS and Oconto County Public Health are working to identify and notify those who may be exposed to the virus.

Health experts say measles is highly contagious and it can spread from person-to-person through the air and stay in the air for two hours after an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"It is so contagious that if one person gets it, up to 90% of the people around them may also become infected if they are not vaccinated," the DHS said.

Measles can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly, according to the DHS.

You can prevent contracting the virus by getting the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Health experts say two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97 percent effective at preventing the disease.

Measles symptoms usually appear within 10 to 21 days after exposure, including:



Runny nose

High fever

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or pink eye

A red, bumpy rash that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms or legs

Anyone who has symptoms of measles is urged to stay home and call their doctor's office before visiting.