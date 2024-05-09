Five-month-old girl hit by car in Bonduel is dead, sheriff's office says

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says a five-month-old girl who was hit by a car in Bonduel has died.

Deputies say in a news release they got a 9-1-1 call Wednesday evening at 5:30 indicating a vehicle ran over an infant at a residence. Multiple agencies responded, and crews performed live-saving measures on the baby after they arrived.

Authorities say the child was eventually air lifted to a hospital, where she eventually died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office says all individuals on scene, including the parents and the driver of the vehicle, were fully cooperative with law enforcement.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation.

"This is an extremely tragic incident and for the privacy of all involved including the infant’s family, we will not be releasing any further information at this time," the sheriff's office said in the release.