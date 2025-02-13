Fire causes $70,000 in damage to storage facility, traffic resumes

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right, but Green Bay firefighters are working to learn what caused a storage building to catch fire this morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Green Bay's east side where the fire was showing through the roof of the 18-stall building.

That was in the 1500 block of Elizabeth Street at 3:45 AM.

The fire was contained to six of the units, but the colder conditions made it a challenge for firefighters to contain the flames.

Green Bay police encouraged drivers to avoid University Avenue at Elizabeth Street as crews cleared the scene, but they say all lanes are back open.

Additional crews were brought in to help, and the fire has been contained.

Authorities believe nearly $70,000 in damage was caused.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

