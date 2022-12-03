Fire at manufacturing facility in Appleton leads to second red bulb on firefighter's wreath

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A second red bulb will light on the Appleton Fire Department's wreath following a fire at a manufacturing facility Saturday morning.

At around 7:00 A.M., Appleton Fire Department units were dispatched for a report of a structure fire at a manufacturing facility in the 1600 Block of W. Spencer Street. Fire crews arrived on the scene and were met by employees who indicated a machine was on fire. Fire personnel found heavy smoke conditions inside the manufacturing portion of the building.

Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire within 20 minutes. The sprinkler system kept the fire from growing. Fire crews remained on the scene for another hour working with plant personnel to ventilate the smoke.

Fire officials don't yet know the dollar amount of damage caused by the fire. What exactly started the fire is under investigation. One employee was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

The fire department said properly functioning sprinkler and alarm systems kept the fire in check and alerted all people in the building to safely evacuate.

The red bulb on the fire department's wreath is part of the Appleton Fire Department’s Keep the Wreath Green holiday safety program. This program is designed to promote fire safety and reduce the number of fires during the holiday season.

Appleton fire stations are displaying a wreath with green bulbs until New Year’s Day. For each commercial or residential fire that occurs within the City of Appleton, the department will replace a green bulb with a red one on each of the wreaths.

The Green Bay fire department has a similar program.