Green Bay Metro Fire Department hanging holiday wreaths for fire awareness

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is hanging holiday wreaths on all of its fire stations to raise public awareness about residential fires this time of year.

The program is running from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. All wreaths will originally be lit in green lights. But for every residential fire in the city during the holiday season, each green light will be changed to red. According to the fire department, this is an effort to educate people on fire safety.

Firefighters say the city averages 15 residential fires during the holiday season. The main cause of fires usually is cooking-related. According to the fire department, the mission of the program is to keep all holiday wreaths lights green.

The fire department is sharing the following tips for you to have a safe holiday season: