FEMA Disaster Resource Center to open Monday in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will open Monday in Menasha to help support tornado and storm victims.

Winnebago County Emergency Management and Outagamie County Emergency Management announced the plan Friday. The DRC will offer assistance to residents and businesses impacted by the July 27 tornado and severe storms. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available to answer questions and help with applications for assistance.

The center will be located on the former UW-Fox Cities campus at 1655 University Drive in Menasha. It will open Monday, Oct. 19, at 9 a.m. and operate with the following hours for at least 30 days or until further notice:



Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

A secondary location will open at the Grand Chute Fire Department, located at 2250 Grand Chute Boulevard, from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31. The Grand Chute location will operate under the same hours as the Menasha center.

Anyone who needs transportation assistance to visit the DRC can contact Make the Ride Happen at 1-866-907-1493 or visit maketheridehappen.org.

The centers are opening following a federal disaster declaration issued earlier this month, which made federal assistance available to communities affected by the storms, including Winnebago and Outagamie counties.

"Our community has made significant progress in recovery, thanks to the work of local organizations, volunteers and neighbors helping neighbors," said Winnebago County Emergency Management Director Eric Rasmussen. "These additional federal resources provide another opportunity for those still facing challenges to get the assistance they need."

"Residents impacted by the July 27 tornado are strongly encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance," added Outagamie County Emergency Management Director Paula Van De Leygraaf. "These funds may help eligible households address disaster-related costs and support the recovery and rebuilding process."

Those looking to apply for FEMA assistance are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov. In addition to the help available at the DRC, residents can also contact FEMA by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance is Dec. 7.