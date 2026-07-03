FEMA disaster aid now available for Waupaca County flood victims

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — After weeks of waiting, federal disaster assistance is now available for people recovering from this spring's historic flooding in Waupaca County.

Waupaca County Emergency Management announced Thursday that residents and business owners who suffered flood damage can now apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

The funding follows the historic flooding that devastated parts of northeast Wisconsin this spring, forcing evacuations, damaging homes and businesses, and leaving communities including New London, Fremont, Weyauwega and Clintonville dealing with widespread flood damage.

Applications can be submitted online through DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362.

To be eligible for assistance:



The damaged property must be your primary residence.

You cannot have already received assistance for the same losses through insurance or another source.

FEMA must be able to reach you using the contact information provided in your application.



Applicants should have the following information ready:

Contact information, including an email address.

Your address at the time of the disaster and your current address.

Your Social Security number.

Annual household income.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.



If an application is denied or the amount awarded is disputed, applicants can appeal online through DisasterAssistance.gov, by mail or fax, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Waupaca County Emergency Management says Disaster Recovery Center locations will be announced in the coming days.

