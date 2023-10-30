Father's idea inspires brothers' company: Vyper Industrial

October is manufacturing month

Vyper Industrial's products include shop stools and chairs.

The Green Bay company sells its products around the world; watch the video to see how family is part of the company

Vyper Industrial is a family business - for multiple reasons.

A father's idea was the inspiration for the main product line.

Brothers co-own the company.

And Grandpa's Harley-Davidson figures prominently at the Green Bay factory.

Vyper Industrial's central products are shop stools, chairs, and creepers (enabling someone to lie flat and roll under a vehicle).

"We want to create American-made jobs right here in the Green Bay Area," said Dayne Rusch, who co-owns Vyper Industrial with his brother Dylan.

The idea for their products came from their father's work experience, as he experienced back and knee pain while he was working in the garage, and decided to make a new shop stool, Dayne said.

Dad's prototype led to the products that Vyper now sells.

"We saw [our dad's creation], and we were like, ‘This is cool,’" Dayne said.

"We’ve always been working with him in the garage, so we knew how big the industry was, the garage industry."

Their first chair sale was in July 2020.

The company now employs 30 people and can ship up to 250 chairs a day, according to the Ruschs.

"...[W]e always ask [ourselves], 'Look at where we got in three years, imagine where we can go in three more years? And then 3 more years to come from there," Dayne said.

Note:

In partnership with the Greater Green Bay Chamber, NBC 26 is celebrating manufacturing month throughout October. Previous stories featured a family business in Seymour, the company that makes Skee Ball games in Pulaski, a pizza factory in Green Bay, and a company at the Port of Green Bay with roots going back more than 150 years.