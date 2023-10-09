"We manufacture fun": Flexible hours & making Skee Ball games at Bay Tek Entertainment

Games including Skee Ball are manufactured at Bay Tek Entertainment's Pulaski facility

October is Manufacturing Month

Watch the video for details on how flexible work hours play a role in an employee's life

Skee Ball is one of the products made at Bay Tek Entertainment in Pulaski.

"We manufacture fun, right? We build games," said Holly Hampton, Bay Tek vice president.

"We get to create joy..." Hampton said.

More than 20 varieties of games are manufactured at the facility.

But outside the so-called factory of fun, an employee's reality can still have its demands.

And employee Savannah Kobylarczyk said the company tries to balance the two.

"They're very, very understanding when it comes to families and emergencies and, just making sure that your home life is taken care of before your work life," said Kobylarczyk, a pre-production specialist with The Village Companies, of which Bay Tek is part.

Kobylarczyk said she has been able to enjoy the flexible hours.

"There have been times where something last minutes comes up, and I need to leave and they have been very understanding about it," Kobylarczyk said.

"...[T]he biggest thing for me, in my department is, a lot of it is just make up your time when you can."

She said she has been with the company for seven years, and the flexibility plays a role in keeping her at the business.

And if Bay Tek has a good year financially, the jackpot can have many winners.

"We give 10 percent of our profits back to our employees, equally," said Hampton.

"And we give 10 percent back to our community, so we're part of a grander vision and purpose here when you're making our products."

Note: In partnership with the Greater Green Bay Chamber, NBC 26 is celebrating Manufacturing Month during October. We'll feature a different northeast Wisconsin business each week. Last week featured Favoryt in Seymour.

