Father, two daughters identified after three found dead in Winneconne home

VILLAGE OF WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Authorities have identified the three people found dead Friday inside a home in the Village of Winneconne.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Winneconne Police Department and Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jeffrey Manke and his daughters, 16-year-old Jaeylyn Manke and 11-year-old Lenora Manke.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the 500 block of Division Street for a medical incident and welfare check. Investigators said all three were found dead inside the residence.

Authorities said evidence gathered at the scene indicates the deaths were part of an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

Oshkosh neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey will have more on this story coming up at NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.