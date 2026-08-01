Three people found dead inside Winneconne home; authorities say no public threat

Three people were found dead inside a home in the Village of Winneconne on Friday evening, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Officers and deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Division Street at approximately 6:58 p.m. on July 31 in reference to a medical incident and welfare check. Upon arrival, three individuals were found deceased inside the home.

The Village of Winneconne Police Department requested that the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office take over as the primary investigating agency due to the circumstances of the incident.

Authorities said the incident was determined to be isolated, and there is no danger or threat to the public.

The investigation remains active, and no further information has been released.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Winneconne Police Department were assisted on scene by the City of Omro Police Department, the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's Office, Winneconne-Poygan Fire Department First Responders, and Lifestar-Southern Winnebago EMS.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 920-236-7300.

