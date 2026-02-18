Fat Tuesday brings sweet traditions to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — People in Green Bay celebrated Fat Tuesday with one of the holiday’s most beloved treats — paczkis.

At Uncle Mike’s, the aroma of fresh baked goods filled the air as customers lined up before sunrise to get their hands on the rich, creme-filled pastries. Paczkis of all shapes, sizes, flavors, and colors were on display, making Tuesday a little sweeter for those who stopped in.

Bakery staff say Fat Tuesday is one of their busiest days of the year. Weeks of preparation go into meeting the demand, as customers flock in to indulge before the season of Lent begins. Traditionally, paczkis were made to use up rich ingredients like eggs, sugar, butter, and lard before fasting and reflection during Lent.

For many, this tradition isn’t just about food — it’s about community and celebration. Customers say the early morning wait is worth it and look forward to the treat every year.

While Uncle Mike’s drew large crowds, bakeries across Green Bay joined in the celebration, serving up their own batches of paczkis to eager customers.

