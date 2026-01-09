Fans invited to Packers send-off at Austin Straubel Airport

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Packers fans have the chance to send off their team in style as the squad heads to Chicago for a crucial NFC wild-card playoff match-up game today.

The Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Ashwaubenon is opening its doors to fans today, giving supporters the opportunity to cheer on the Packers before they leave for their playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

Fans should plan to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to guarantee access inside the terminal. Free parking will be available in the airport's remote lot, with signs providing directions to help fans navigate to the right location.

To add to the excitement, there will be music playing, along with a sign-making station inside the terminal, allowing fans to create personalized messages of support for the team.

The Packers will face the Bears at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Soldier Field in Chicago for the NFC wild-card playoff game.

You can watch the game tomorrow night on NBC 26, your official Packers station, with tailgate talk to begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by game coverage at 6:55 p.m.

