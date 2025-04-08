EXCLUSIVE: 'The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show' to debut on WGBW and WISS

Former Congressional candidate Dr. Kristin Lyerly is teaming up with WISS and WGBW—which are owned by Civic Media—to host a weekly radio show that will air every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

It will be called The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show.

We exclusively connected with Dr. Lyerly while she was getting set up in the WGBW studio in downtown Green Bay to learn more about what her show will offer listeners.

"We are so excited about this show. It's been a long time coming," Dr. Lyerly said. "It's going to be about us, here in northeast Wisconsin, and it's going to be faces you recognize, things that people care about, a conversation that we're inviting everybody along for."

After a run for Congress in 2024, Dr. Lyerly says her commitment to community service has only gotten stronger.

"It's never been about a specific role. When I ran for assembly, it was never about that assembly seat. When I ran for Congress, it was never about that Congressional seat. It was always about making a difference. I want people to have the information that they need, so that they can live their best lives," Dr. Lyerly added.

Despite her political background, Dr. Lyerly is promising listeners that her show will be about more than just politics.

"Yeah, we're going to be talking about things happening in northeast Wisconsin, education, our schools, police, kids, things that people want to talk about. They're issues people are concerned about, and I want to invite our audience to let us know what they want to talk about," Dr. Lyerly said.

"Do you think that with your expertise, you'll be able to some offer sort of insight for folks who are going to be listening to the show," Mac asked.

"I do," Dr. Lyerly replied. "This really needs to be a community conversation. Not just what I think, but what do you think? How do we do this all together?"

Again, you can tune into The Dr. Kristin Lyerly Show this weekend at 3 p.m. on WGBW and WISS.

Dr. Lyerly says her first guest on the show will be Emily Tseffos who ran for Wisconsin State Assembly in 2024.