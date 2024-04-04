Dr. Kristin Lyerly announces bid for 8th Congressional District

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — There's a new candidate in the race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District.

Dr. Kristin Lyerly officially announced her candidacy at Hinterland Brewery in Titletown.

Dr. Lyerly is an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and is campaigning on protecting the reproductive rights of women and all health care rights for Americans.

Dr. Lyerly joins Andre Jacque and Roger Roth in the race for Congressman Mike Gallagher's soon-to-be-open position.

I asked Dr. Lyerly how she feels about competing against candidates with experience serving in politics, and she responded by saying, "When politicians started interfering in our personal health care decisions, that was the ticket for me to start interfering in political decisions. So, I'm going to get involved on that level. It's really, really important, and to recognize that all of the social determinants of health - things like access to safe housing, clean water, healthy food, mental health services - all of those things affect our individual health directly. Those are all things that are influenced by both the state and federal policy, and that's where I can make a difference."

Dr. Lyerly says she certainly has her work cut out for her in the next seven months, but she says she's up for the challenge.

NBC 26 Senior Reporter Nina Sparano talked with Dr. Lyerly earlier this year about possibly getting involved in politics, and you can learn more about her positions here.