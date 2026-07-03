Emergency crews search Lake Geneva for 3 missing children after boat capsizes in storm

LAKE GENEVA (NBC 26) — Emergency crews from multiple agencies are searching the water near Big Foot Beach on Lake Geneva after a boat capsized during a fast-moving storm Friday afternoon.

Authorities say three children are currently unaccounted for following the capsizing. Police, firefighters and medical teams remain staged along the shoreline as rescue boats continue searching the water.

TMJ4

Neighbors say the weather changed rapidly, with strong winds whipping across the lake while many families were still out enjoying the hot afternoon.

Authorities have not released the ages of the missing children or additional details about the boat involved.

We will continue to gather information at the scene and provide updates as soon as they are confirmed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.