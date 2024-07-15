El Sarape owner, daughter identified in Canyonlands hiking tragedy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two people from Green Bay were found dead at Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Friday, July 12, according to the National Park Service.

San Juan County Sheriff's Office identify the hikers as Albino Herrera Espinoza, 52, and his 23-year-old daughter, Beatriz Herrera.

NBC26 independently confirmed that Albino Herrera Espinoza is the owner of El Sarape, a well-known Green Bay Mexican restaurant.

Below is the full statement released from San Juan County Sheriff's Office:

On July 12, 2024 at 5:45 pm, San Juan County Sheriff's Office was notified by the National Park Service (NPS) of a deceased hiker in the Upheaval Dome area of Canyonlands National Park. This area is located in the Island In the Sky District in the remote northwest portion of San Juan County.



At 6:00 pm, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a second deceased hiker in the same area. The report from NPS stated that the pair of hikers were a father and daughter who had become lost while hiking the Syncline Loop Trail.



NPS personnel had initiated a response to the area after receiving notification from Utah Department of Public Safety, Price Communications (dispatch). Dispatch informed NPS of emergency 911 texts from the hikers, reporting that they were lost and out of water.



Due to the remote area and rugged terrain, San Juan County Sheriff's Office coordinated with the Department of Public Safety helicopter team to extract the decedents in the early morning hours of July 13. The bodies were delivered to the State Office of the Medical Examiner for examination.



The San Juan County Sheriff's Office thanks our allied partners for their assistance with this tragic incident and expresses our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Albino and Beatriz. San Juan County Sheriff's Office

NPS reports that San Juan County Dispatch received a 911 call Friday afternoon about two hikers found at Canyonlands National Park.

Both had been hiking at the Syncline Trail when they got lost and ran out of water in severe heat, according to the NPS.

The air temperature was more than 100 degrees.

National Park Service rangers initiated a search and found the two hikers' bodies, already deceased.

NPS said the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and NPS are investigating this incident.

NPS advises park visitors to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during midday heat.