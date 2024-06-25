Watch Now
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Menominee County, NWS says

Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 25, 2024

KESHENA — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Menominee County this Tuesday morning, June 25.

NWS Storm Survey reports the tornado developed north of Keshena along highway 55. It then tracked east-southeast across the Legend Lake area before lifting east of Berry Lake.

According to the report, the tornado's path length was 9 miles, with estimated wind speed of 95-100 miles per hour and a path width of 90 yards.

Multiple reports of power outages, trees snapped and various infrastructure damages were reported in the area and across northeast Wisconsin this morning.

