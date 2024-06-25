Storms knock out power to neighborhoods across the region

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thousands of people across northeast Wisconsin are waking up without power this morning.

Crews have been working for hours to get power restored after strong storms moved through the area.

According to Wisconsin Public Service, they currently have 292 outages and more than 13,000 customers are affected by the storm.

WE Energies has reported 168 outages and at least 13,000 of its customers are currently affected by power outages.

