GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The traditional Dreamdrive is returning this morning with Packers players and young fans looking forward to connecting with one another before and after training camp.

Children will get the opportunity to team up with a player to ride to and from training camp that's kicking off at 9 AM.

Even though this happens today, it continues the rest of the week.

That starts today outside the Oneida Nation Gate steps.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we look forward to covering this event.