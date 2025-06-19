Dates set for Packers training camp; see when you can watch the team practice

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday the dates of practices that open to the public for the 2025 training camp.
The camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 23, with two more consecutive public practices going on Thursday and Friday. The Friday practice will be followed by the annual meeting of shareholders at 3 p.m.
Below is a list of all the dates when the Packers will hold public practices:
- Wednesday, July 23
- Thursday, July 24
- Friday, July 25
- Sunday, July 27
- Monday, July 28
- Wednesday, July 30
- Thursday, July 31
- Saturday, August 2 (Family Night)
- Tuesday, August 5
- Wednesday, August 6
- Thursday, August 7
- Tuesday, August 12
- Tuesday, August 19
- Thursday, August 21 (joint practice with Seahawks)
All public training camp practices are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field. If moved indoors due to weather, practices might be closed to the public.
For more information and the full calendar of pre-season events, click here.