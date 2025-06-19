Dates set for Packers training camp; see when you can watch the team practice

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday the dates of practices that open to the public for the 2025 training camp.

The camp kicks off on Wednesday, July 23, with two more consecutive public practices going on Thursday and Friday. The Friday practice will be followed by the annual meeting of shareholders at 3 p.m.

Below is a list of all the dates when the Packers will hold public practices:



Wednesday, July 23

Thursday, July 24

Friday, July 25

Sunday, July 27

Monday, July 28

Wednesday, July 30

Thursday, July 31

Saturday, August 2 (Family Night)

Tuesday, August 5

Wednesday, August 6

Thursday, August 7

Tuesday, August 12

Tuesday, August 19

Thursday, August 21 (joint practice with Seahawks)

All public training camp practices are scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field. If moved indoors due to weather, practices might be closed to the public.

For more information and the full calendar of pre-season events, click here.