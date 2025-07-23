Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dreamdrive bike rides kick off Packers training camp

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Young Packers fans turned out early for the 12th annual DreamDrive at historic Lambeau Field.

Children brought their bikes to Lambeau and then players connected with them by riding their bikes to Ray Nitschke Field to kick off training camp.

Many fans were eager to meet newcomer Matthew Golden, while others say they're just excited for football season to start.

If you missed today's drive but would like to attend the players continue the dream drive throughout the week for every day of training camp.

