Downtown Snow Emergency in effect in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Downtown Pickup Snow Emergency is currently in effect in the City of Manitowoc.

Mayor Justin Nickels declared the emergency overnight Sunday, and it remains in place through 6:00 a.m. Monday.

During the emergency, no parking is permitted on:

State and federal highways

County roads

City bus routes

Municipal parking lots

Drivers who violate the emergency parking rules face a $50 fine and possible towing of their vehicle.

City officials urge all residents to follow the restrictions to ensure crews can clear roads efficiently and maintain safe travel conditions.

