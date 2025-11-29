Manitowoc declares snow emergency; holiday events in other neighborhoods canceled due to weather

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The City of Manitowoc has declared a snow emergency as a significant winter storm moves into the area.

It will be in effect Sunday morning from 1:00-6:00 a.m. No parking is allowed on city streets during that time. Anyone who does park on the street during that time could be ticketed $75.

"Remember: Even if your street has already been plowed or appears plowed, the parking ban is still in effect on every city street. Do not assume that if your road has been plowed that you can park on the street. There is no parking between 1:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Please stay at least 75 feet behind the plow truck when they have their blades down and are plowing or when trucks are salting. If you can’t see the driver in the mirror, the driver cannot see you. Remember plows back up frequently. Thank you for helping our crews plow the streets safely." City of Manitowoc

Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland's forecast Friday night said areas along the Lakeshore, including Manitowoc, could see 9-12 inches of snow Saturday into Sunday.

Biggest November snowstorm in 30 years!!

HOLIDAY EVENTS CANCELED

Meanwhile, events in other neighborhoods were canceled Saturday due to weather.

Those include the Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden and the Fox Cities Festival of Lights.

"Ticket holders should watch their email (and junk or spam folders) for details about redeeming tickets," the Green Bay Botanical Garden said in a press release.