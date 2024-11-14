Downtown Green Bay to host more than 20 winter events to 'keep the city alive'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This winter, Downtown Green Bay is gearing up for a lively season of events aimed at drawing crowds to the heart of the city. With a packed lineup of activities, the city says the area is set to bring energy and excitement throughout the season.

Today, "On Broadway Inc." and "Downtown Green Bay Inc." unveiled a schedule of more than 20 events designed to keep the community engaged and entertained. The announcement was made with the help of local leaders, including Mayor Eric Genrich, who joined event organizers to share the details of what's in store this winter.

Jeff Mirkes, Executive Director of Downtown Green Bay, Inc., emphasized the significance of these events for the city: “It’s important that Green Bay’s downtown continues to show that it’s the heartbeat of the city. The quality of downtown and its programming really speaks to the character of a community.”

The festivities will kick off Friday with the return of the Christkindl Market on Broadway. Now in its third year, this open-air, German-inspired market offers a blend of traditional food, handmade goods, cozy igloo rentals, and live entertainment. The market will be open each Friday evening and Saturday until December 21st, providing plenty of opportunities to enjoy the holiday spirit.

With more than twenty events planned, the city says there’s something for everyone to enjoy this winter season. You can find the full lineup of activities by clicking HERE.