Deputies: 9-year-old Kimberly girl hit by semi-tractor, killed

Posted at 7:56 PM, Jun 02, 2023
A 9-year-old Kimberly girl is dead after a semi-tractor hit her in Outagamie County Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Washington Street and Wallace Street in the Village of Combined Locks shortly after 3 p.m., deputies said.

The initial investigation shows the girl was crossing Washington Street and a semi-tractor hit her, deputies said.

A 59-year-old Kaukauna man was driving the semi-tractor, deputies said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, deputies said.

Security footage and initial witness interviews "... suggest speed was not a factor in this tragic crash," the news release said.

