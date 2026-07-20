De Pere High School flooding affected 51 spaces

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Nearly two weeks after flooding damaged parts of De Pere High School, the school district is providing new details about the extent of the damage and the repairs now underway.

District officials say 51 rooms and spaces were affected when flooding struck the school on July 8, including the library media center, nearby classrooms, band rooms and athletic training areas.

The district told NBC 26 the initial cleanup and mitigation work has been completed. All affected areas have reopened except the library, which remains closed.

Officials say an investigation found failed drain pipes beneath the building caused the flooding. Engineers and contractors used cameras and other inspections to identify the damaged storm drain piping that carries water from the roof to the storm sewer.

A local plumbing contractor is now repairing those pipes using a lining process that allows crews to fix them without tearing up large sections of the floor.

During the cleanup, restoration crews monitored humidity levels and treated affected areas with mold inhibitors to help prevent mold growth, according to the district.

The district is still working with its insurance carrier to determine the full extent of the damage. Staff members are continuing to inventory damaged furniture, equipment, and other items while deciding whether to file an insurance claim.

School officials say they'll provide a more complete update, including damage estimates and repair costs, during the De Pere Board of Education meeting on August 3.