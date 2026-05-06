De Pere Common Council approves $70 million downtown development deal

DE PERE (NBC 26) — The De Pere Common Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $70M downtown development that is expected to bring 190+ housing units and retail space to Broadway Street.

A video recording of Tuesday's meeting on the city's website shows the discussion and comment on the development lasted nearly two hours.

De Pere Mayor James Boyd called the discussion "introductory" and said more formal development terms will come in June.

Boyd credited the developer, New Land Enterprises, for its "willingness" to invest in the site, which has sat vacant since a fire in 2019.

“It’s these developers that take these huge risks to take on these parcels - in this case a blighted area - to make this area better," Boyd said in the meeting. "We wouldn’t be here for this discussion right now unless you guys stepped up.”

“We know there’s a lot of work to go into this going forward," Boyd added. "There’s no guarantees for anything but your willingness to step up and do that for a site that for seven years has stood vacant speaks a lot.”

Both sides hope to begin construction by the end of the year, according to city documents.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story indicated the vote was delayed. That reporting was incorrect. We regret the error.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

The development would transform an empty lot near Main Avenue and Broadway Street along the Fox River — a space that has sat vacant since a 2019 fire destroyed multiple businesses in the area.

"We have a blighted property here that's just hurting for something," De Pere Mayor James Boyd said.

Watch De Pere neighborhood reporter Claire Peterson's story on the new development below. This story was produced Monday, prior to the council's vote.

De Pere City Council to vote on $70 million mix-use development

The proposed complex would bring more than 190 housing units and retail and restaurant space to the area. Boyd said 165 of the units would be market-rate apartments. The same developer built the NOVA Apartments in Green Bay.

Under the proposal, the city would pay New Land Enterprises about $12 million in incentives if the plan is approved.

Not everyone is on board. Kristin Bailey, who has fished on the Fox River near the proposed development site for 35 years, said she is concerned about affordability.

"I feel like they're pushing the regular people out, like only the wealthy can afford to live here anymore," Bailey said. "It's using resources that could be better allocated to people who actually need homes."

Boyd said the project will not break ground until next year and that residents will have multiple opportunities to weigh in before construction begins.

"Everything else has to go through committees, commissions and boards, over the upcoming year or so, so there will be plenty of opportunity for public feedback," Boyd said.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.