Day 6: Testimony continues in Fox River boat crash trial

Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 17, 2024

Testimony continues on the sixth day of the trial of Jason Lindemann.

Lindemann is charged with more than a dozen counts, including two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Prosecutors claim he crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel boat on the Fox River in Oshkosh in July 2022, and then left the scene.

His defense has said the crash was an accident.

On Monday morning, the state continued to call witnesses.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: MONDAY JUNE 17

See previous coverage of the trial at this link.

