Day 5: Testimony continues in Fox River boat crash trial

Testimony continues on the fifth day of the trial of Jason Lindemann.

Lindemann is charged with more than a dozen counts, including two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Prosecutors claim he crashed his power boat into a paddle wheel boat on the Fox River in Oshkosh in July 2022, and then left the scene.

His defense has said the crash was an accident.

LATEST UPDATES FROM COURT: FRIDAY JUNE 14

Live blog update 10:30 a.m.

Key testimony on day five of the Jason Lindemann trial at the Winnebago County Courthouse. Warden Paul Sickman, a GPS forensics expert with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), testified for nearly two hours on Friday.

Warden Sickman assisted with the GPS download from the defendant’s boat, Jason Lindemann’s 2020 Nor-Tech 450.

Warden Sickman used Garmin software to analyze the data from both Lindeman’s boat and the vessel that was stuck, the On The Loos paddle boat.

During his testimony, evidence of Warden Sickman’s analysis was shown to the courtroom. The images depicted rudimentary maps overlaid on Google Earth on the day of the boat crash, July 9.

The GPS tracking began at 9:28 a.m.

Prosecutor: Were you able to tell what time the boat arrived at Stretches?

Warden Sickman: It shows the boat arrived at 1:49 in the afternoon.

Prosecutor: Were you able to tell what time it left that location?

Warden Sickman: The data showed the boat left at 5:54 p.m.

Prosecutor: So, is it fair to say it stayed at that location for just over 4 hours?

Warden Sickman: Correct.

His testimony continued to show the Nor-Tech’s tracking into the Fox River where it docked into a slip at Dockside Tavern in Oshkosh and remained for nearly three hours and 45 minutes.

The prosecutor walked through the expert witness’ testimony through the direction and the speed boat was traveling up until the moment it collided with the On The Loos paddle boat.

The witness stated the Nor-Tech powerboat was traveling at 46 miles per hour at the time of impact with the On The Loos paddle boat. At this time, bridge surveillance video was shown to the courtroom of the crash at the same time the GPS analysis indicated the time of impact, approximately 10:00 p.m.

Prosecution: After the crash, what did this boat do?

Warden Sickmen: After the crash, you can see the boat made a left-hand turn and a loop... the boat continued to make the loop and continued down the Fox River.

The prosecution continue to present the data to the courtroom showing the direction and speed of the boat following the collision.

