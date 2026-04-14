BIG FALLS (NBC 26) — Work continues to secure the Big Falls Dam after emergency management warned of a potential failure, resulting in life-threatening flash flooding in Waupaca County.

Evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday for both Big and Little Falls. Many roads remain closed, and officials continue to ask people to stay away. However, in an update Tuesday afternoon, officials said the dam is in stable condition.

"Our levels have been receding, so I am happy to report those levels have gone down. So right now things are looking really good," Van Asten said.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Crews work to secure the Big Falls Dam after 'imminent failure' warnings

Waupaca County Emergency Management Director Zac Van Asten said more than 12 truckloads of material are reinforcing each side of the Big Falls Dam, keeping the water from flowing around.

"We have brought in truckloads of sand, gravel, different materials, private residents have even brought in beams and different things everybody is pooling together to help," Van Asten said.

The Waupaca County Sheriff said around 100 people are working to secure the dam, which is almost double the population of Big Falls.

"Everybody come together, you really want to know what community looks like? We saw it today. It's incredible," Big Falls Village President Chris Wargin said.

Officials say they are in constant communication with the National Weather Service as even more rain is expected to hit the area over the next few days.

Residents in and near Big Falls are encouraged to sign up for RAVE alerts to be best informed for an emergency.