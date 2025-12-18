Court rules man accused in teen’s drowning 'Not Competent' to stand trial — for now

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — A judge ruled Thursday morning that 21-year-old Tylor Birch is not currently competent to stand trial in the death of 13-year-old Jakob Bowerman, a boy on the autism spectrum who prosecutors say was thrown off a pier into the Menominee River and drowned.

Birch appeared via Zoom from the Marinette County Jail, remaining silent as his attorney spoke on his behalf. Both the prosecution and defense agreed with a psychologist’s evaluation, which found Birch is presently unable to understand court proceedings or assist in his defense.

However, the court noted that with treatment, Birch’s competency could likely be restored within Wisconsin’s statutory timeframe for felony-level charges. He faces second-degree reckless homicide.

Bail and Treatment

Birch remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. The judge ordered Birch committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for outpatient competency restoration, rather than placement in an inpatient mental health facility.

Birch’s competency will be reviewed every 90 days, with the first evaluation scheduled for March 20 at 8:30 a.m.

Case Moves Forward

Despite the current ruling, the court also found probable cause that a felony was committed, meaning the case will continue as Birch undergoes treatment. Under Wisconsin law, the state has up to six years from the date of the alleged offense to restore competency and proceed to trial.

Jakob Bowerman’s death has shaken the Marinette County community, and court proceedings will resume as evaluations progress.

NBC 26 will continue following developments in this case.