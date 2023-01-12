Court case against Green Bay teen accused in fatal hit-and-run moves forward

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The criminal case in which a teen is accused of killing another teen in a hit-and-run crash is moving forward in Brown County.

The 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay back in November.

A previously filed criminal complaint said the teen driver was going more than 100 mph when the crash happened. The posted speed limit was 35 mph.

In a court hearing Thursday, the judge found probable cause to proceed with the case. The suspect is expected to be tried as an adult, but her attorney is asking that her case be moved to juvenile court. A status conference is scheduled for March 13.

At the end of Thursday's hearing, before leaving the courtroom, the suspect appeared emotional and collapsed into a sitting position on the ground before standing up again and being escorted out.

The girl has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run - resulting in death, and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. NBC 26 is choosing not to name the suspect at this time because she is a minor.