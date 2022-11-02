15-year-old girl charged in fatal Green Bay hit-and-run crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 15-year-old girl is facing a reckless homicide charge in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 17-year-old boy in Green Bay.

The 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed West Mason and Oneida Streets Sunday night. Police identified him as Cruz Beltron. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

According to a Green Bay Police Department report, officers were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 to the 1200 block of West Mason Street to a crash that involved at least three vehicles. Officers say that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the occupants of one of the involved vehicles fled the scene.

In a newly filed criminal complaint, police identified a suspect in the case as a 15-year-old girl. Police said the driver was taken to the Brown County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday after turning herself in to police.

According to statements in the complaint, the girl had taken her mother's car without her permission. Prior to the crash, she had spent some time hanging out with friends.

When police interviewed the driver, she was asked how fast did she think she was going and she thought it was not over 55 MPH. When investigators asked the suspect why was she driving so fast and she said that, "she did not know and that she just was."

According to the criminal complaint, police informed the suspect that she was traveling in excess of 100 MPH and she said that she did not think that was right. She also denied using any alcohol or drug prior to the crash.

The criminal complaint says police asked why did she not stop for the red light at the intersection and she stated that she saw that the light was green, but then it turned yellow so she thought she could make it through the intersection.

Police asked why did she not stay at the scene or contact law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, she said that she did not really know and that she was scared.

Investigators analyzed nearby surveillance video from a local gas station that showed the crash.

According to a statement from a Green Bay Police sergeant in the criminal complaint, the suspect's car was going about 123 MPH prior to the crash. The posted speed limit in that area is 35 MPH.

The girl has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit and run - resulting in death, and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. NBC 26 is choosing not to name the suspect at this time because she is a minor.