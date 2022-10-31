Teen killed in crash that closed W. Mason for 12 hours

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 17-year-old male from Milwaukee was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed West Mason and Oneida Streets Sunday night.

In a report from the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 to the 1200 block of West Mason Street to a crash that involved at least three vehicles. Officers say that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, it was discovered that the occupants of one of the involved vehicles fled the scene.

This incident is classified as a fatal hit-and-run.

Tyler Job

The crash caused West Mason Steet to be closed for approximately 12 hours, the name of the 17-year-old has not been released.

Tyler Job

Anyone with information related to this crash is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case #22-259784.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

