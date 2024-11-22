Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness files an appeal, but attorney finds no grounds

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The woman who was convicted of killing and dismembering her lover in Green Bay filed an appeal on Thursday, according to court records.

However, Taylor Schabusiness' attorney, Gregory Petit, found no grounds for the appeal, therefore informing the court in a notice that he intends to file a no-merit report by March 24, 2025.

According to Marquette Law School, a no-merit report is a report to the Court of Appeals that states the client has no arguable case.

Once a no-merit report is filed, the client is given a chance to respond. If the client does not respond and the court determines the claims have no merit, the court affirms the conviction.

In September 2023, a judge sentenced Schabusiness to spend the rest of her life in prison without parole for the crimes she committed to Shad Thyrion. Two months prior to her sentencing, a jury found Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

The crimes happened in Thyrion's mother's home in Green Bay.

Shortly after her sentencing, court records show Schabusiness filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief.

Schabusiness also requested several transcripts from past court hearings throughout the summer before the appeal was filed.