Convicted killer Taylor Schabusiness files an appeal

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The woman who was convicted of killing and dismembering her lover in Green Bay filed an appeal on Thursday, according to court records.

In September 2023, a judge sentenced Taylor Schabusiness to spend the rest of her life in prison without parole for the crimes she committed to Shad Thyrion. Two months prior to her sentencing, a jury found Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.

The crimes happened in Thyrion's mother's home in Green Bay.

Shortly after her sentencing, court records show Schabusiness filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief.

Schabusiness also requested several transcripts from past court hearings throughout the summer before the appeal was filed.