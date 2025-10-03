Connecting a community in the announcer booth

BONDUEL (NBC 26) — Between the action on the field and the energy in the crowd, there's one man in the announcer booth who ties it all together.

Dave Bohm is in his first year as Bonduel's full-time public address announcer.

Outside of games he spends his time welding and fabricating metal at his business, Bohm Performance.

A member of the Bonduel School Board and former Bonduel lineman, he's lived here his entire life.

"Some of my old friends refer to me as Dave Bohm Bonduel," he says.

His personal history in the community has made his time as the public address announcer all the more special.

"I knew everybody in my class, I knew their siblings, I knew their parents, I knew their grandparents and I'm still watching their kids play now which is pretty cool," said Bohm.

"So when I get to announce their names it's like a step back in time. Hopefully I don't call their dad's name instead of their name, it's happened before."

Dave usually gets to the game about an hour before kickoff, and then the prep begins.

"Try and go through the officials, get their names correct. Go down to the field and talk to the coaches, see how they want to be called out and basically once we're done with that do the national anthem and she's ready to go. Rock and roll."

For Dave, getting people's names right is most important.

Bonduel Athletic Director Chris Rank says it's not just about knowing who made the big hit.

"You call out your son's name and they just made a big tackle whether it be the visiting team or home team, that makes people feel good," said Rank.

Rank says Dave's work also extends beyond the booth.

"Any way we can make it a memorable experience for our Bonduel sports programs, that's a great thing and Dave does that for us," he said.

Dave has personally courted local sponsors for first downs, touchdowns and penalty flags with all proceeds going to the football booster club. He hopes they'll get fireworks one day.

"I love Bonduel and I love the football games so to me it's all fun," says Dave.

"Do I get paid? Sure. Should I? I don't care if I get paid or not, I'd do it for free."